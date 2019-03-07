Rustico Ygot drug group likely to be behind Janelyn Encila’s death, police say

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Cebu are now looking into the likelihood that the killers of Janelyn Encila are members of the Rustico Ygot drug group.

Colonel Julian Entoma, director of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that based on police intelligence reports, Janelyn allegedly worked as an errand girl for Ygot, who is now detained in the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City for drug charges, but was still operated a drug ring in Cebu using an internet facility that he apparently was still able to use while in jail.

Janelyn is the sister of Jocelyn Encila, Ygot’s girlfriend and the source of the P190.4-million shabu seized in twin operations by the police in Cebu City and Consolacion town on March 3. Jocelyn, her parents and a cohort are now held by the police.

Entoma added that Janelyn was tasked to distribute illegal drugs, and to send the proceeds to Ygot.

“Siya ang gadistribute unya siya sad ang maghatod sa kwarta kang Ygot (She distributed drugs and brought the proceeds to Ygot),” he said.

He also said the police believed that members of the Ygot drug group could have every motive to kill Janelyn considering that Jocelyn was caught, and Ygot’s illegal transactions in Cebu were already uncovered.

He said Ygot might have feared that Janelyn would end up revealing to the police the details of Ygot group’s drug operation in Cebu.

“Di na siya mapuslan unya na trace pa gyud ang source nga tua sa Bilibid. Among duda basin gipapatay siya para dili siya makatug-an sa otoridad,” added Entoma.

Janelyn was shot dead by still unidentified perpetrators on Wednesday evening, March 6, just as she was disembarking from a taxi in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City. Her death came three days after her older sister, Jocelyn, and their parents were arrested in Consolacion town.

Jocelyn happened to be Ygot’s girlfriend, and she was dubbed as the “drug queen” of Consolacion after authorities traced her as the source of the 28 kilograms of shabu, worth P190.4-million, they seized in two, separate anti-drug operations hours before her arrest.

Aside from the Jocelyn, her parents Marilyn and Marcial, and Jocelyn’s cohort identified as Elyma Ancajas, were also arrested last Sunday in separate buy-bust operations.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has already cancelled the visitation rights of all inmates in NBP following last Sunday’s series of anti-drug operations.

