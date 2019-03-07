Pagasa records March 7 as hottest day in Cebu this year at 30.9°C

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Today, Thursday, March 7, has been recorded to be the hottest day yet in Cebu since January year but the state weather bureau projected that hotter days are still coming.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan said between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. today, the temperature in Cebu was recorded at 30.9 degree Celsius (), with a corresponding heat index of 35°C, also the highest so far for 2019.

Heat index refers to the “actual feel” of temperature, as opposed to the temperature measured by a thermometer. High air temperatures and high relative humidity are the factors considered in heat index.

But according to Nedz Salatrero, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan, the combined forces of the weak El Niño weather phenomenon affecting the entire country, and the weakening northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, will likely bring higher temperatures and heat indices in the coming days, especially between mid-March and throughout April.

“Now, the amihan (northeast monsoon) has gradually weakened, and the dry, hot season is approaching. With the weak El Niño being experienced now, we’re going to expect a drier and hotter summer in Cebu this year,” Salatrero told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview.

Pagasa-Mactan also predicted that April will be going the driest month for Cebu in 2019, with the projected drop in rainfall during this period.

“For April, we have an average rainfall amount of 55.6 millimeters (mm) but for this year, we are expecting it to drop,” added Salatrero.

Salatrero said the public is advised to keep hydrated throughout the day especially when the heat index starts to go beyond 30°C.

“Beyond 40°C, heat index is considered “dangerous,” and this is when we are prone to heat cramps or worse, heat stroke. This is why we advise everyone not to stay under the sun for too long, and to make sure they are hydrated throughout the day,” she added./elb