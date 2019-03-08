Four fires have hit Cebu City a week into the Fire Prevention Month

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It has been barely a week since the Fire Prevention Month kicked off with much funfare on March 1 but there are already four fire incidents in Cebu City alone.

This is the 53rd year that the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has been celebrating the Fire Prevention Month amid the rise of fire incidents during March, at the onset of the dry season. For this year’s observance, the BFP decided on the theme “Ligtas na Pilipinas ating kamtin, bawat pamilya ay sanayin, kaalaman sa sunog ay palawakin.”

Fire Chief Inspector Noel Nelson Ababon, Cebu City’s Fire Marshall, said electricity-powered devices being charged and left unattended have been found to be a major cause of fires, including the one that hit the city on March 6.

The March 6 fire, which razed four houses in Villagonzalo 1, Barangay Tejero started in the house of Christopher Cirijano, 55, who admitted that the fire could have been triggered by a radio unit that was constantly being charged.

The fire occured in a densely populated area and could have razed more houses were it not for the timely arrival of firefighting units from other parts of the city that placed the blaze under control before it could spread.

Based on Cebu City Fire Department’s record, the first fire broke out on March 2 at a residence in Barangay Mambaling that was immediately put out before it could spread to other houses.

The second fire occured at dawn on March 5 in Pelaez Extension, Barangay Sta. Cruz and destroyed two houses.

Yesterday, March 7, a fire alarm was rang in Barangay Suba and was fortunately put out in several minutes with the combined efforts of residents.

In Mandaue City, a fire also hit the Jagobiao National High School on March 2, damaging the school’s stockroom.

BFP in Central Visayas officials have been enjoining residents to take all necessary measures to protect their homes and properties against fire by avoiding, among others, the use of multiple extension wires, and to unplug unused appliances, gadgets and other devices. /elb