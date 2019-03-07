Negros Oriental cop escapes slay try

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A policeman in Negros Oriental narrowly escaped death from a failed attempt staged by five armed men suspected to be communist rebels in the town of Manjuyod, 68.7 kilometers from the capital Dumaguete City.

Police Staff Sergeant Reyson Palomar of theManjuyod Police Station said that the incident happened past 9 a.m. of Thursday, March 7, when a policeman from the station, Police Sergeant Humprey Teves, went to the Tabuan Public Market in Barangay Bantulinao of the town to respond to the reported presence in the area of suspicious looking men suspected to be New People’s Army (NPA) rebels.

Palomar told Cebu Daily News Digital by phone that Teves, who was on board his motorcycle, was approaching the group of around five men when he saw that the men were armed, some of whom started to point their guns at him.

Realizing he had no time to draw his gun, Teves immediately jumped out of his motorcycle and called for back up, prompting the five men to disperse to still unknown direction. The suspects were nowhere to be found when the responding policemen arrived.

Except for bruises and minor wounds caused by his fall, Teves was unharmed, said Palomar./elb