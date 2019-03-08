Cebu City Sports Commission to continue offering free Summer Grassroots Sports Training Program

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After a successful outing in the Batang Pinoy 2019 Visayas Qualifying Leg, the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) will continue to identify athletes with potentials through its Summer Grassroots Sports Training Program, which will kickoff on April 10, 2019.

Athletes who represent Cebu City in the Batang Pinoy, a talent identification program of the Philippine Sports Commission, mostly have trained or volunteered under CCSC’s grassroots program.

One of them is 13-year-old Aldrener Añora Igot, Jr. who bagged all the six gold medals that Cebu City got in the archery competition in the recently concluded Batang Pinoy 2019 Visayas Qualifying Leg in Iloilo City.

Igot trained under CCSC’s grassroots program handled by Ma. Teresita F. Beltran.

In fact, most of Cebu City’s archers are products of the CCSC grassroots program.

At the moment, CCSC executive director Gayle Grace Dico said they will be offering the same sporting events for training and the same venues.

“For now we have nothing new but perhaps later on we will add [new] venues,” said Dico.

Training on offer will be for basketball, archery, air rifle, aris, badminton, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, muay thai, dancesports, futsal, karatedo, lawn tennis, pencak silat, scrabble, sepak takraw, softball, baseball, table tennis, taekwondo, touch rugby, track & field, volleyball, weightlifting, wushu and gymnastics.

The training will be open for kids aged six years old to 18 years old.

Venues for the training will be in North District Schools and South District Schools.

North District Schools include the Cebu City Central School, Hipodromo Elementary School, Lahug Elementary School, Mabolo Elementary School, Tejero Elementary School, Zapatera Elementary School, Bo. Luz Elementary School and Talamban Elementary School.

In the south are Don Vicente Rama Memorial, Elementary School Gym, Pardo Elementary School, Mambaling Elementary School, Labangon Elementary School, Punta Princesa Elementary School, Guadalupe Elementary School, Inayawan Elementary School, San Nicolas Elementary School, Opra Elementary School, Tisa Elementary School and at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

As always, the training is free of charge and is not only for Cebu City residents. Those from the towns can also join the training.

Last year, about 10,000 showed up for the trainings and Dico said they’re expecting more or less the same number this year.

For more information about the Summer Grassroots Sports Training program, those interested can call the CCSC office at 520-8839. /bmjo