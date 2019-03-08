AboitizLand unveils Amoa residential development in Compostela

Cebu City, Philippines — AboitizLand unveiled its 60-hectare residential development dubbed as Amoa in Compostela town, Cebu last February 23, 2019.

Their first model unit of Amoa, Ananda, is a single-story unit which includes a living room, dining room bathroom, and two bedrooms.

Amoa offers four other house models: The Aruna, a one-story single detached unit; Asta and Asha, a two-story single detached units; and the two-story townhouse, Amita.

Out of seven enclaves, Amoa has opened three phases that feature 1,250 units, 900 of which are already sold. Out of the 900 units, 200 units will be soon turned over soon.

According to Farah Mayol, Aboitiz Land senior marketing manager, lots are prized between P1 million to P2.5 million while the house-and-lot units are priced between P2 million to P5.5 million. Lot sizes range from 50 square meters to 120 square meters.

Their target buyers, said Mayol, are the middle market range who are city dwellers and want a space of their own.

Mayol admitted that the trend among developers is to sell condominium units.

However, there are still a number of people who prefer a house-and-lot development since they want space for their children to roam around safely.

Launched last October 2015, Amoa offers the comforts of urban life topped with premium lifestyle amenities.

The development is two kilometers away from the beach. Over 40 percent of the property is dedicated to open space.