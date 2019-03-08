Consolacion ‘drug queen’ has a police boyfriend?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Cebu are now looking for a fellow policeman whom they suspected of helping the Rustico Ygot drug group on distributing shabu in the province.

Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) PRO-7, said that they received information that a policeman assigned in the region helped Jocelyn Encila on the illegal drug trade.

He added that they believed the policeman also happened to be Jocelyn’s boyfriend and live-in partner.

“We are suspecting na may police (na involved). Sa karon we will check (with the intelligence division) on this information,” said Sinas.

“Right now, we are doing interviews and checking. Apparently, gapalusot siya og information (from the police to drug suspects),” he added.

The policeman’s identity and the unit where he is currently assigned, however, were not disclosed pending ongoing investigations.

But Sinas confirmed to reporters today, Friday (March 8), that he has gone AWOL (absent-without-leave) since Sunday, March 3, hours after police arrested Jocelyn in Consolacion town, Cebu.

Law enforcers traced Jocelyn as the source of 28 kilograms of shabu, worth P190-million, they confiscated in two separate anti-drugs operations. It eventually led them to linking Ygot, an inmate in the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City, as the supplier.

Based on initial police findings, Jocelyn also happened to be Ygot’s boyfriend. The two reportedly communicated, and conducted transactions online. /dbs