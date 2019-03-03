Bilibid prisoner linked to the P190.4M-shabu busts runs Cebu drug ring via the internet

CONSOLACION, Cebu — Drug suspect Rustico Ygot is jailed at the National Penitentiary in Muntinlupa City but he has access to the internet that allowed him to direct his multi-million-peso drug operation in Cebu, police said.

This was discovered by the police today after they found that the source of the 28 kilos of shabu valued at P190.4 million that were seized in twin operations in Cebu City and in the northern Cebu town of Consolacion at dawn on Sunday, March 3, were all traced to the same person, Jocelyn Encila, the girlfriend of Ygot whose house is wired with closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras that the jailed drug dealer had direct access to.

The house occupied by Encila located in a subdivision in Barangay Casili, Consolacion is not only protected by barbed wire but has cameras everywhere that Ygot could view from the National Bilibid Prison.

It is from the Bilibid prison that Ygot, through video calls, had been relaying instruction to Encila as to where and how to dispose of the drugs believed to come from Metro Manila, the police found.

Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, the head of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said he was surprised and dumbfounded upon discovering that Ygot had access to the CCTV at Encila’s house.

He said he is now closely oordinating with his counterpart in the National Capital Region to determine how Ygot got access to the internet inside the prison.

One of the photos now in the possession of the police is a screenshot of Ygot talking to a camera in what looked like to be a video call that he was conducting with someone in Cebu.

Sinas added they were also trying to identify who supplied drugs to Ygot, who despite being in prison could still have access to that supplier and runs the operation from inside his cell.

The seized drugs from Consolacion were part of the P190.4 million drug haul from the police’s joint operations in Cebu City and Consolacion between 1:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Cebu City Police Office operatives initially seized 18 kilos of shabu from Elymar Ancajas, 24, in a drug bust in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City at 1:30 a.m.

Ancajas, who was later found to be the boyfriend of Ygot’s sister, led the police to Encila as his source of the drugs.

Encila, who was confined at a hospital in Consolacion, was contacted by text and agreed to sell P1 million worth of shabu to a poseur buyer. But since she was in the hospital, she asked her parents – 61-year-old Marcial and 51-year-old Marilyn – to hand the drugs to the buyer just outside Encila’s house. It was then that the police pounced on the couple, which led to a raid in the house where a total of 10 kilos of shabu were found.

It was also following the raid at the Encila home that police found out that the drug operation was actually being directed by Ygot.

Moreover, the police found high-end vehicles and other luxurious items inside the house that could not be explained by the Encilas since Jocelyn has no known work while her father Marcial only sold charcoal and her mother Marilyn was a halo halo vendor.

Sinas said that the illegal drugs that had reached Central Visayas since December had reached 40 kilos and that around 12 kilos of these drugs had already been disposed of.

He said he was glad that the police were able to confiscate the remaining 28 kilos of that drug shipment during Sunday’s buy bust operations.

He said that they were still trying to find out where the 12 kilos of shabu were delivered./elb