DVMF, IRO bring adopt a dog program to Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Dogs and puppies that were earlier impounded by the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) in Cebu City and those rescued by the Island Rescue Organization (IRO) are in need of new homes.

At least 11 dogs and puppies from DVMF and 13 puppies from IRO are now on display at the Parkmall in Mandaue City hoping to find families that would want to adopt them for pets.

The display was opened at 10 a.m. today, March 9, and will continue until 5 p.m.

Dr. Jessica Maribojoc, chief of the Animal Health Division of DVMF Cebu City, said that this is now their second year of partnership with IRO in the implementation of their adoption program.

“Every 4th Saturday ni namo nga ginabuhat with IRO to lessen the number of dogs sa pound and aron matagaan sad natog second chance ning mga dogs kay dili gyud nindot ilang environment didto (city pound)” Maribojoc told Cebu Daily News Digital.

As of today, the Cebu City pound has a total number of 111 dogs.

Most of these dogs are eligible for adoption while some are already scheduled to be euthanised either because of their health condition or they are not fit for adoption because of the behavior that they displayed while at the city pound located at the DVMF office North Reclamation Area.

Maribojoc said that for those who would want to adopt a dog, all that they needed to do was to fill up the DVMF adoption form before they will be made to undergo briefing and interview as to the purpose of the adoption.

“Ang interview is mag base sa unsaon nila ang pag alaga sa dog? Ngano ganahan sila mag alaga? Unsay responsibilities nga ma take care nila (ang dogs) once nga ilang i adopt ang mga dogs? So, kung dili mi ganahan, dili gyud namo i-hatag” said Dr. Maribojoc.

DVMF’s free adoption program comes with a free microchipping procedure that will serve as a lifetime identification and monitoring for the adopted dogs. /dcb