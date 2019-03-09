Duterte to Loot: We have you monitored, don’t fool us

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot got another tongue-lashing from President Rodrigo Duterte when the latter delivered a speech during the campaign rally of PDP-Laban in Victorias City, Negros Occidental on Friday evening, March 8.

“Si General Loot nandoon, alam nila… Sabi ko p***** i**, ikaw ka-heneral mo na pulis wala kang hiya ka. Gastos ng tao ‘yang edukasyon mo and you commit treason against the people of the Republic of the Philippines,” said Mr. Duterte in his speech aired via Facebook Live by the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

“P***** i** mo, sabi ko. Ewan ko kung sino pero na-ambush dalawang beses, buhay pa rin ang p***** i** niya. Bugok kasi ‘yun,” he added.

President Duterte also claimed Loot’s activities, especially when traveling outside Cebu, is being monitored by state forces.

“Kayo, hindi lang ninyo alam may camera kayo, kinukuhaan kayo ng camera na lumalabas kayo ng Cebu. Tapos dito sa… may island diyan sa… diyan sa… ‘yung island diyan sa tabi ng Bacolod. Sus, huwag ninyo akong bolahin. We are not that stupid,” he added.

Loot, together with his family, survived an ambush attempt in Barangay Maya, Daanbantayan last May 2018. Daanbantayan is a first-class municipality located in the northern tip of Cebu Island, 128.6 kilometers north of Cebu City.

READ MORE: Daanbantayan mayor survives ambush

President Duterte accused Loot of being a drug protector, an allegation that the retired Philippine National Police (PNP) general and a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy has vehemently denied.

Aside from Loot, Cebuano businessman Peter Lim also earned the ire of the President last Friday. Mr. Duterte also threatened to kill Lim once he is spotted.

“Itong Peter Lim na ito, may — may bahay sa Canada, may bahay sa Bahamas, ang p***** i** niya, may bahay sa Hong Kong. Peter Lim ‘pag nakita kita maski saan, papatayin kita. And I will go to jail for,” said Mr. Duterte.

Lim remains at large after a trial court in Makati City issued an arrest warrant for him in August 2018 for probable cause on violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

READ MORE: Duterte to Peter Lim: I will kill you wherever you are

/ ###