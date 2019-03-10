Carmen Copper bags Silver Anvil Award for practicing responsible mining

TOLEDO CITY, Philippines – Carmen Copper Corporation’s commitment to sustainable development through responsible stewardship was showcased in the award winning 2017 Carmen Copper Sustainability Report that bagged a Silver Anvil Award during the recently concluded 54th Anvil Awards Gabi ng Parangal of the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP).

The 56-page sustainability report entitled “Responsible Stewardship” highlights the company’s programs on sustainable development anchored on its role as a responsible steward of the natural resources which it mines, the environment which serves as habitat of diverse species, the talents who contribute to its sustainability and the communities the embrace its activities as part of their heritage.

It was submitted as entry to the 54th Anvil Awards under PR Tools Category.

The report has helped the company increase public awareness and promote responsible mining among its various stakeholders from its shareholders, the employees, contractors, suppliers, regulators and most especially the members of the community.

It proved to be an effective tool in engaging the communities to become partners in sustainable development and in educating the public on the benefits of responsible mineral development.

To mention a few, Carmen Copper’s impact include the rehabilitation of more than 600 hectares of mined-out areas since 2007 equivalent to more than 800,000 seedlings of various tree species grown.

The company also maintain more than 835 hectares of undisturbed woodlands and thick forest covers that serve as sanctuary for wildlife.

Carmen Copper sent more than 300 children to high school and college and more than 600 beneficiaries have received technical-vocational education.

The company has since produced 7 licensed mining engineers.

Carmen Copper also provided livelihood opportunities to poor families and assisted more than 2,400 local farmers to improve their crops, bring more income to the family and contribute to food security.

The company has built additional classrooms and health centers to promote inclusive and quality education and improve healthcare in the host and neighboring barangays.

In September 2018, Carmen Copper inaugurated the Carmen Copper Heritage Center, the first mining museum in South East Asia that honors the men and women behind Atlas Mining and the Toledo Copper Mine and celebrated the contribution of the mining industry to the heritage of Toledo City and the present.

The award was received by Carmen Copper’s Senior Corporate Relations and Communications Officer Sofia P. Picardal during the Gabi ng Parangal held at the Grand Ballroom of the Manila Marriott Hotel, Pasay City last January 30./dcb