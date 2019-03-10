Palma to gov’t: Be careful in releasing list of ‘narcopoliticians’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The government is advised to be careful in revealing the list of ‘narcopoliticians’ because they might destroy the reputation of those, who might be on the list but were innocent of the allegations.

This is Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma’s advice to the government amid its plans to reveal the names of politicians in the ‘narcolist’ in time for the midterm elections.

Palma said in a press briefing on Saturday that he understood the reason for the government’s plan to release the narcolist to the public.

Read more: Palace: Narco list to be released next week

He also said the government had the right to use different approaches in solving the drug problem in the country such as publishing the narcolist, but it must also take into consideration the validity of these claims.

“They (government) says it is only a list, but the people already think as if they (narcopoliticians) are convicted,” said the prelate.

“It takes time in considering if they (people in the narcolist) are guilty. Daghan implication ngano nabutang sila didto (sa narcolist),” he added.

Read more: Media groups call for prudence in reporting narco list

However, Palma said he was trusting the government would make the right decision on the revelation of the narcolist in line with the law of the country.

“They know the law,” he said.

“All I’m saying is that they should dig deeper before releasing the narcolist,” the prelate added.

In previous statements, the archbishop said that people should continue to pray for peace for the upcoming May 13 midterm elections.

He also urged the faithful to pray for the candidates and future leaders that they may be guided during their terms of service. |dbs