Palma’s ‘lenten reminder’ to politicians: Be good politicians in campaigning, good servants when elected

CEBU CITY, Philippines—As the election season heats up along with the observance of the Lenten season, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma has reminded candidates to be good politicians during the campaign period and good servants when they get elected.

The prelate encouraged the candidates to forego with the use of the activities for the Lent for their own political advantage.

“We can do good things but not for any selfish or bad reason more so when the holy season is used for other ulterior motives,” Palma said.

“Let us be fair and trusting in the Lord,” he added.

Palma also encouraged candidates to reflect on the message of Pope Francis last January 1 for the World Day of Peace which centered at “good politics ” being at the service of peace.

“Authentic political life, grounded in law and in frank and fair relations between individuals, experiences renewal whenever we are convinced that every woman, man, and generation brings the promise of new relational, intellectual, cultural and spiritual energies,” an excerpt of Pope Francis message reads.

“Today more than ever, our societies need “artisans of peace,” who can be messengers and authentic witnesses of God the Father, who wills the good and the happiness of the human family,” he added.

Palma also reminded voters not to rely too much on who was being endorsed by whom in determining the candidates that they would vote for.

“Starting the campaign period to the process of elections, we’ve been always speaking of clean, honest and peaceful elections. Sometimes, we say giisa na ang kamot ni kuan. It’s not about whose hands are being raised by whom because it is the hand that votes that is more powerful,” Palma said.

The campaign period for local candidates will commence this Black Saturday, March 30.

Palma earlier said the Catholic Church in Cebu will be staying away from politics and will not be endorsing any candidate in any position.

“I will never make a public pronouncement in favor of a politician. No public commitment or public campaign to anybody. We will let the people discern and decide which politician they think will serve the community best,” the prelate said in an earlier report of CDN Digital./dbs

