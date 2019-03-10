New ordinance requires underperforming Capitol employees to undergo drug test

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Absenteeism, tardiness, and underperformance may bring Capitol employees in a queue for mandatory drug testing.

This after the Provincial Board (PB) has approved the ordinance that would require compulsory drug testing for employees who would be involved in a physical altercation within the Capitol premises, accused of theft, exhibited absenteeism, tardiness and underperformance.

These traits are recognized by the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) as possible symptoms posed by substance abuse.

The ordinance, authored by Baord Member Earl Tidy Oyas who sits as chairman of the Committee on Dangerous Drugs, reaffirms and seeks for the strict implementation of the drug-free workplace policy imposed by the DDB.

Under the ordinance, the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) shall monitor the performance and records of Capitol employees from the Human Resource and Management Office (HRMO) and document cases of potential drug abusers.

In case of testing positive for use of illegal drugs with confirmation result from a Class A laboratory accredited by the Department of Health, an employee will be faced with dismissal.

CPADAO is also tasked to consult with rehabilitation centers to assess the status of drug dependency of an employee who tested positive. The office may recommend the reinstatement of regular employees if the assessment will turn out that they do not pose danger to the workplace and upon completion of rehabilitation.

Casual and job order employees, however, may not enjoy the reinstatement clause.

“The Province shall interpret drug test failure on their (JOs) part as a violation of the employment contract, hence, failure to meet employment requirement,” the reinstatement section of the ordinance reads.

Aside from erring employees, the Capitol will also be implementing unannounced random drug testing to all its employees. Under the penalties in the ordinance, refusal to submit to random drug testing will be a ground for the dismissal of a Capitol employee.|dbs