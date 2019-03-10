Be careful in eating street food during summer, says DOH-7 chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has warned the public of being careful in eating or avoid eating street food during the summer since these kinds of food are easily spoiled with the extreme heat.

According to Doctor Jaime Bernadas, the director of the DOH-7, the growth of bacteria in food increases with the rise of the temperature of the surroundings.

Recently, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Association in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) recorded the highest temperature of the year for Cebu at 30.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, March 7.

These kinds of temperature will increase the rate of food spoilage and DOH-7 has encouraged the public to avoid placing food out for too long.

“Put the food inside the refrigerator to preserve it from spoilage,” said Bernadas in a text message to Cebu Daily News Digital.

Food on the streets are exposed to the environment, and the rate of spoilage can be higher compared to home-cooked meals or food made inside well-ventilated shops or restaurants.

Water should also be kept cool because exposed water may harbor bacteria that can cause stomachache and diarrhea.

Bernadas also warns the public against heat stroke which can most likely affect children and elderly and can cause death if untreated.

“Number one nga bantayanan ang mga bata ug mga tigulang for prolonged extereme exposure to hot climates. If ever dili malikayan ang pagtravel, prepare for water and juice for hydration,” said Bernadas.

He said that people suffering from heat stroke would be breathing heavily and feeling exhausted, and they should be brought to the hospital immediately.

“Lisod if outside the hospital (ma-heat stroke). Dapat before na mahitabo mag hydrate gyod ug magpa-cool down,” he said.

Bernadas warned that people who already have prior illnesses in the heart, lungs, and other organs, might be affected more of heat stroke compared to healthier people.

He said that people should be prepared for the upcoming heat by drinking enough water or juices and avoiding going out during the peak hours of day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Stay under the shade,” said Bernadas. |dbs