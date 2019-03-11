Netizens want death penalty for ‘monsters’ who killed Grade 9 student from Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Netizens are calling for the imposition of death penalty against whoever raped, killed, and skinned the face of a Grade 9 student from Lapu-Lapu City.

Curious of what may have prompted the killing, several netizens visited the Facebook page of Christine Lee Silawan to look at her profile picture and post their condolences on her timeline.

As of 3 p.m. today, at least 426 individuals left their comments to either express their condolences to Silawan’s family or call for the imposition of the death penalty on whoever is behind her brutal killing.

“Death penalty sa nag buhat ani,” said Mark Flores.

“Sana makamit mo ang justice. Sana death penalty ang mangyri,” commented Che Rei Anog.

“Rest in Peace. Pagkalooy niya. P.I., mga demonyo, unta masakpan dayon aron matagaan ug hustisya ning bataa,” posted Bonbon Jordan.

Others have expressed anger on how the still unidentified “monsters” killed Silawan.

Silawan opened her FB account on October 2018. She posted on her page that she is an animal lover and is part of the Collectors Ministry. /dcb