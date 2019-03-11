Buhisan dam’s water supply reaches critical level

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Water level at the Buhisan Dam in Cebu City has already reduced by at least 4, 500 cubic meters as of today, March 11, as a result of the El Niño phenomenon that is now experienced in Cebu and other parts of the country.

Charmaine Rodriguez-Kara, spokesperson of the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD), said that water level at the dam has dropped from 6,000 cubic meters to only 1, 500 cubic meters.

Kara is asking Cebuanos to start conserving water to make sure that there is enough supply for use until after the El Niño phenomenon is over. /dcb