Katipunan Party to Comelec: Thieves in government are nuisance candidates

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senatorial candidates of the Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi (Katipunan) clarified anew that they are not nuisance candidates, saying that the Commission on Elections (Comelec) proliferated “fake news” by calling them such last year.

Three of Katipunan Party’s 10 bets — Richard Alfajora, Evangeline Abejo, and Conrado Generoso — attended the the “Klarohay Ta! Mega Cebu Candidates Forum” on Monday, March 11, at the University of San Carlos Downtown Campus to present their policy focus and platforms of service and governance.

When the candidates were asked about a misconception that they want to correct, Generoso was quick to point out last year’s incident when the Katipunan Party’s slate was included in the list of nuisance candidates.

“Ang nuisance ay ang mga magnanakaw sa gobyerno,” said Generoso, who wrote in his resume that he is the information officer of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) and an assistant to former Chief Justice Reynato Puno.

Generoso, who worked on the review of the 1987 Constitution to push for federalism, said their intention to run is to empower Filipinos in the regions.

The Katipunan senatorial candidates said the campaign trail has been difficult and challenging because they do not have the wealth of resources of the other parties.

But Generoso said this is precisely why they want to change the campaign culture: to show to people that those with limited resources can still serve the country.

“Ang challenge karon… atong tan-awon kun muboto ba ang mga tawo sa mga bag-ong nawong ug way kwarta. Less ang gasto apan adunay commitment sa pagpangalagad,” said Abejo, an urban poor leader and community organizer.

The Katipunan Party has 10 senatorial candidates. Each candidate represents a region. Alfajora is representing Region 6 and 7, Abejo is representing Region 8, while Generoso is representing Region 4 and NCR.

Other Katipunan Party candidates are Emily Mallillin (Region 2), Atty. Lawin Arellano (Region 1), Faisal Mangondato (BARMM, IX), Jess Caceres (Region 5), Josh Nalliw (CAR), Charlie Gaddi (Region 3), and AgnesEscudero (Region 10 and 11).

Alfajora said provincial volunteers inspire them to move forward and continue the fight.

Despite being new names in the Philippine politics, Alfajora said they are banking on the supporters of the federalism movement to deliver the vote for them.

Based on their survey, he said there are 30 million Filipinos who are in favor of federalism.

“We are hoping for the 30 million votes that our organization will deliver. What do you call it when we are united for this (cause)? We will have an upset victory against the oligarchs,” said Alfajora. /dcb