Cebu City Sharks to miss services of main man Patrick Cabahug in MPBL Playoffs

Cebu City, Philippines — Lady luck apparently doesn’t have a penchant for the Cebu City Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol, which will have to compete against the South Division’s top seed — the Davao Occidental Tigers — in the MPBL playoffs this Thursday, March 14, 2019, without top gun, Patrick Jan Cabahug.

Cabahug, the team’s leading scorer, its lone all star, and its undisputed heart and soul, will be missing this series versus the Tigers after he sprained his ankle during a tuneup game against the University of the East last Saturday.

As of this writing, the injured ankle remains immobilized in a cast.

Making matters worse is that Cebu City will not have any home games in this round with Game 2 set to be played on March 16 in General Santos City.

Jaybie Mantilla, the former Cesafi MVP, and William McAloney, the team’s skilled big man, admitted that their backs are up against the wall after they were relegated to being the eighth seed when the Imus Bandera won over the Mandaluyong El Tigre, 107-90, in the final day of the elimination round.

The two teams ended up tied with identical 11-14 win-loss records but Imus nabbed the seventh seed after they won over Cebu City in their lone match-up this season.

McAloney admitted that they have big shoes to fill in Cabahug’s absence but everyone must step up if they are to compete against Davao Occidental’s high-powered attack.

“Lisod sad especially wala si Patrick. Siya ang murag leader sa sulod pero siguro need na mo step up ang uban,” said the former University of San Carlos cager.

Mantilla, the lithe point guard from the University of San Jose-Recoletos who joined the team at the midway point of the elimination round, believes nothing’s impossible if they just give their all against Davao.

“Stronger team sila ang Davao. Labi na number one sila sa among division. Ang amo lang jud among ihatag ang among makaya. Then amo napud gipang-correct sa practices ang among mga lapses,” said Mantilla.

McAloney said Davao Occidental’s veterans — namely Mark Yee, Bonbon Custodio, Leo Najorda and Bogs Raymundo — will be headaches that they must keep in check. The Tigers also have three former Cesafi players in their fold in former University of Cebu guard AJ Asis, former University of the Visayas ace Eman Calo and ex-University of San Jose-Recoletos stud, James Regalado.

“They’re a strong team. Systemado, veterans in terms of basketball. Siguro kay mas batan-on man mi nila, siguro dapat amo silang daganan. Buhaton lang namo ug unsay gipabuhat sa among coaches sa game plan,” he said. /bmjo