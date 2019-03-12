Cebu Pacific investing in 32 eco-friendly aircraft 

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Cebu Pacific is acquiring a total of 32 eco-friendly aircraft.

Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific vice president for marketing and distribution, said their company will acquire a total of 27 eco-friendly aircraft by 2032.

While this new generation aircraft is more expensive, Iyog, who was one of the panelists for the sustainable tourism debate, said that it burns 35 percent less fuel.

She also noted that it may not cheap but it’s the right thing to do.

“We are not looking for short term gains,” Iyog said.

According to Iyog, the A321neo is lighter since it’s fitted with titanium seats.

Cebu Pacific has also started using starch recyclable utensils in our aircraft, resulting in 450,000 less plastics each month, she disclosed. The airline also plans to use solar panels in their office.

After partnering with the Siargao Tourism Operators Association (STOA) for the Juan effect, Iyog said that in coordination with the Department of Tourism, they are now looking at other tourist destinations where they could collaborate with non-government organizations to promote eco-friendly practices.

The project aims to mitigate the negative effects of tourism on the environment. /dcb