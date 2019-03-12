NBI-7 conducts parallel investigation on teen slay in Lapu-Lapu City
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) is now conducting a parallel investigation to shed light on the death of 16-year-old Christine Lee Silawan in Lapu-Lapu City.
NBI-7 said they immediately conducted an investigation without any formal request from Silawan’s family because of the gravity of the crime.
Personnel from the NBI-7 on Monday afternoon, March 11, 2019, visited the house of the victim, who was found dead on a lot in Barangay Bankal on Monday morning.
They said that they already interviewed Silawan’s mother, Lourdes, and will be coordinating with investigators from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office on the case.
The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, on the other hand, is now conducting a pursuit operation against one of the three suspects of the brutal murder.
Chief Inspector Limuel Obon, chief of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, however, did not divulge the identity of the suspect in order not to preempt their ongoing operations. /bmjo
