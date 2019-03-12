Cebu City police and rescuers conduct bomb explosion simulation

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Law enforcers and rescue units in Cebu City conducted bomb-explosion simulation exercises in front of Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Tuesday noon, March 12, 2019.

The simulation exercises last around 30 minutes. It was participated by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO).

Superintendent Alfeche Batuan, deputy city director for administration of CCPO, said the simulation exercises were intended for law enforcers and rescuers to refresh their skills on responding to disasters, such as bomb explosions.

“We also conducted this one (bomb explosion simulation) especially after what happened in Jolo, Sulu,” said Batuan.

Batuan said the drill was generally smooth but noted that several areas needed improvement.

“We needed improvements sa communication department. We found out that we needed a centralized communication center para tanan communication nato naay tarong nga system,” he added.

Below are photos during the drill: