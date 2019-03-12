Alejano: “Other cities and towns can follow Mega Cebu



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Otso Diretso senatorial candidate Gary Alejano said Cebu’s push for a comprehensive development masterplan to enable a more livable and sustainable place, through the Mega Cebu program, can serve as a model for other cities and towns to follow.

During the first edition of the “Klarohay Ta! Mega Cebu Candidates Forum 2019,” Alejano expressed his support on the creation of the Metro Cebu Development Coordinating Board (MCDCB), a body mandated to formulate development plans for the Metro Cebu area and coordinate their implementation.

MCDCB is composed of businessmen, civil society organizations, local government officials and government agencies.

Rep. Raul del Mar filed House Bill 6627 or the Mega Cebu Development Act of 2015, which is also known as MCDA Bill, which will create the MCDCB and task “the development authority to render services that have metropolitan-wide impact and transcend local political boundaries.”

The MCDA bill was co-authored by other Cebuano legislators but as of last year, it remained with the Committee on Government Enterprises and Privatization of the House of Represenattives.

MCDCB is tasked to “ensure that plans, policies, programs and services are pursued for the purpose of realizing the Mega Cebu 2050 vision.”

The vision calls for a wholesome, advanced, vibrant, equitable, and sustainable Cebu while executing the Mega Cebu strategy of competitiveness, livability, mobility, metropolitan management and implementing the Metro Cebu Roadmap, among others.

Alejano expressed support on the creation of the MCDCB and the development of Mega Cebu because it is an example of empowering local government units to create their own master development plans.

“All local government units (need) to come up with a long-term master development plan. It should be mandated to all,” he said.

He said short-term planning is prevalent in the Philippines and the progress of a town or city is affected by the change in political leadership.

“There is no continuity and sustainability of plans in our country… We can make the plan in your project as a model because the development momentum is not just in Cebu but also in Southern Mindanao like General Santos and Davao; Northern Mindanao such as Cagayan De Oro. We have Iloilo, Bacolod, Lucena. We can institutionalize this by empowering local governments, by capacitating them,” he said.

Alejano was one of the four senatorial candidates, who participated in the first edition of the “Klarohay Ta! Mega Cebu Candidates Forum” on Monday, March 11, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus.

The forum is a series of forums presenting local and national candidates that will run from March 11 to April 29. The forum is non-partisan and multi-sectoral and the only candidates’ forum in Cebu sponsored by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The forum was organized by the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, USC, Comelec, the Central Visayas Network of NGOs, myTV and 888 News Forum.

MCDCB executive chairman Gordon Alan “Dondi” Joseph urged the audience to examine candidates and look into how they will achieve the goals of a liveable Cebu.

Addressing the audience, he said: “Please share your dreams and ideas so we can connect for a collective dream in this spirit of collaboration and positivity.”

“The Philippines need to progress. We don’t need the Philippines to down in traffic, flooding and garbage. This election might be able to trigger the change,” added Joseph./dcb