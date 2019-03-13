Comelec on track with May 2019 election preparations

Look: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced this afternoon that they are on track with their preparations for the May 13 mid-term election.

In a Press Statement released at 3 p.m. today, March 13, and posted on their Facebook page, Director James Jimenez said they expect to complete printing of the 63, 662, 481 ballots needed in the election earlier than the start of its distribution on April 24.

Jimenez said that as of March 11, the National Printing Office already printed a total of 28, 887, 821 ballots at a daily average of one million ballots. This already consist 45.38 percent of their total ballot requirement.

“The dispatch of official ballots, accountable forms and other supplies as well as automated election system (AES) equipment is following a strict timeline, and will start on April 24, 2019,” said the Comelec statement.