Green sea turtle rescued, released back to the sea

Cebu City, Philippines — A 30-year-old, female green sea turtle was released back to the sea on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 off the shores of Barangay Maribago in Lapu-Lapu City.

Shelumiel Purisima, forest ranger Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) told Cebu Daily News Digital that the green sea turtle was caught by fisherman Ken Berdon along the South Road Properties (SRP) on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

“Nasangit ni sa iyang taga sa may li-og mao to iyang gi kuha, gi dala sa ilaha og gi-tawagan ang among opisina” said Purisima.

After receiving the report on Tuesday afternoon, Purisima’s team immediately went to check the green sea turtle.

“Nakita nako nga abtik pa ang turtle so subject for releasing to siya” said Purisima.

Purisima then coordinated with Lapu-Lapu City Head of the Disaster Team Andy Berame for the immediate release of the green sea turtle.

According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) website worldwildlife.org, green sea turtles are classified as endangered as they are threatened by overharvesting of their eggs, hunting of adults, being caught in fishing gear and loss of nesting beach sites.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources together with Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council led the releasing of the turtle at around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at a waterpark’s marine sanctuary in Barangay Maribago. /bmjo