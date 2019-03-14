Princess Joesel Mae Bajamonde on being part of Miss Earth Philippines: ‘This pageant is my lifelong dream’

Cebu City, Philippines — A former Binibinining Cebu 2018 candidate is officially part of Miss Philippines Earth 2019.

Princess Joesel Mae Bajamonde announced on her Facebook account that she was informed by the organizers that she is part of this year’s roster for the prestigious competition.

“This pageant is my lifelong dream. God is so great that he gave me this opportunity to showcase my capability, personality, and my advocacy,” Bajamonde told Cebu Daily News Digital.

She also confirmed that she will represent her hometown Talisay City.

Miss Philippines Earth is a pageant that promotes environmental awareness and protection.

Her advocacy is the 5 R’s – reuse, reduce, recycle, rethink, and respect.

“This is to protect the wildlife and maintain the beauty of our world natural habitats especially here in our country, Philippines. We can give back and save our mother Earth if we work hand in hand,” the 20-year old beauty queen said.

This year, organizers from the Carousel Productions, Inc. will highlight flowers.

For Bajamonde, she is tasked to promote Calendula, also called marigold, which is used to treat ulcers and upset stomach. Its dried petals are also known for treating cuts, bruises, and infections.

Bajamonde represented the town of Dalaguete in Binibining Cebu 2018 and made it to the Top 20.

She also won several titles like Miss Badian 2018, Miss Dumanjug 2017, Miss Juicy Cologne Brand Ambassador 2017, Miss Unity Ride 2017, Miss Basak Pardo 2016, and Miss Calendar Cebu 2015.

Bajamonde is taking up International Studies at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R).

Cebu has produced two Miss Earth winners in Jamie Herrell (2014) and Karla Henry (2008). /bmjo