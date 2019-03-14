Spartans rout ASPA

Cebu City, Philippines — The defending champions Spartans made short work of ASPA as they crushed the latter, 85-58, in the Monday Squad Basketball Club Friendship Cup 2019 Season 5 at the Casals Village Gym in Mabolo.

Former Cebu City Shark wingman Ian Ortega exploded for 32 points while left-handed guard Joshua Balankig added 30, which proved too much for the defense of ASPA to handle.

Former Don Bosco Greywolves big man Cris dela Rama led the way for the losing side with 18 points.

In the other game, last season’s runners-up, the Hard Court Kings, also got off to a victorious start as they toppled the Rams, 75-67. Janjan Auditor paced the Kings with 13 points, Randy dela Pisa added 11, while Jherjacs Jaca chipped in 10 to subdue the Rams.

Former University of San Carlos Warriors forward Sam Hermosa scored 17 but it was not enough to give the Rams the victory. /bmjo