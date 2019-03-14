Inaugural Cesafi weightlifting competition on March 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) will be holding its first ever weightlifting competition on March 16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Three member schools will be joining the one-day competition—University of Cebu (UC), Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), and the University of San Carlos.

Guest member school, Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown, will also be sending representatives.

The competition will have several weight classes in both tertiary and secondary divisions.

Last February, the SMS Boystown weightlifters have started training under the Cebu Weightlifting Association (CWA) headed by Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy, who is also the Cesafi commissioner.

Conducting the training are CWA general secretary Jude Sulla and University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Weightlifting Alumni Association member coaches Eliseo Deldig, Edmund Ocaba, Rudy Saavedra, Cesar Cabahug and Rudy Ubanan.

The training at SMS Boystown started with 28 students but by now has grown to 41 participants in 12 sessions since CWA started its training last February.

Trainings are conducted three times a week—Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

CWA is partnering with the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC), who will be shouldering the allowance of two coaches, while CWA takes care of the other two. /bmjo