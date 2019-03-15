Lapu police hope manhunt operation on primary suspect won’t be compromised 

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu — Investigators from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) remained hopeful that their ongoing manhunt operation against the primary suspect in the killing of Christine Lee Silawan will not be foiled.

Senior Superintendent Limuel Obon, director of the LLCPO, said they hope that they can capture the suspect despite the confusion surrounding his identity after the name of Jonas Buenos came up.

“We remain hopeful na ma-arrest natin yung primary suspect,” said Obon.

Buenos’ name emerged after posts circulating on social media tagged him as the primary suspect behind Silawan’s death.

LLCPO denied providing information and photos of the primary suspect in Silawan’s killing to media based in Metro Manila.

They also did not confirm nor deny if Buenos is the primary suspect, but considered him as a “person of interest”.

Buenos, a member of the notorious Buenos Brothers who topped Carmen’s list of most wanted criminals, is accused of killing a 62-year-old farmer in Danao City.

His victim, identified as Trinidad ‘Trening’ Batucan, also suffered the same fate as Silawan, who had her face and neck skinned to the bone. /bmjo