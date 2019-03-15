Lapu Police considering Buenos as possible suspect but won’t confirm nor deny he is primary suspect

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) is considering Jonas Buenos as one of the possible suspects in the murder of Christine Lee Silawan but they won’t confirm nor deny that he is the primary suspect they are looking for.

“It is possible that we are considering him as one of our suspects. But as to the identity of the primary suspect, we cannot confirm or deny (that it was Buenos),” said Senior Inspector Mariejin Encio, spokesperson of the Christine Special Investigation Task Group.

Read more: Lapu police tag primary suspect in Christine Lee Silawan’s murder

The LLCPO, however, denied releasing information and photos of Buenos, who was tagged as the primary suspect behind Silawan’s death in several posts circulating on social media.

Encio said the suspect who is the subject of their ongoing manhunt operation is still at large.

“Wala pa siya nadakpan,” she added. /bmjo