City of Naga offers 10 free slots for Nagahanons in Sun Life 5150 Triathlon Cebu and Go For Gold (GFG) Sunrise Sprint 

CITY OF NAGA, CEBU— Ten Nagahanon triathletes will get a chance to compete for free in the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon Cebu and Go For Gold (GFG) Sunrise Sprint, which the city will be hosting on April 28, 2019.

This was announced by City of Naga Mayor Kristine Chiong during the press conference for the races last Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the VAL 2020 Hall of the Naga City Hall.

“We will be sponsoring 10 Nagahanons to take part in the event,” said Chiong, who added that they have already made the announcement to their constituents.

Mayor Chiong added that the 10 slots will be awarded on a first-come first-served basis. The applicants must be able to present proof that they are residents of the City of Naga and that they are bonafide triathletes.

Both events will be organized by Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI) in cooperation with Cebu Province and the City of Naga.

The two races are short-distance triathlons with the Sun Life 5150 being the IRONMAN’s version of Olympic distance of 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer bike and 10-kilometer swim while the GFG Sunrise Sprint is half of the Olympic distance that is 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike and 5-kilometer run.

Both events will start and end within the City of Naga’s Boardwalk vicinity.

Those interested in the Sun Life 5150 can go to http://sunlife.5150philippines.com/registration/ for more information and registration while those interested in the GFG Sunrise Sprint can visit www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com. /bmjo