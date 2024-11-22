BuCor bans staff from using socmed, cellphone in prison facilities

MANILA – The Bureau of Corrections (Bucor) has barred its officers and staff from accessing all social media (socmed) platforms within all its facilities to enhance security and maintain professionalism.

In a news release Fridau, the BuCor said the socmed ban issued by Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. followed the announcement of a no-cellphone policy on Nov. 19 to minimize potential distractions and protect the integrity of operations within correctional institutions.

“All personnel are permitted to use official BuCor emails, such as Gmail or Yahoo, thereby ensuring that essential correspondence can continue while upholding the institution’s standards and security protocols,” it said

Catapang instructed all superintendents, directors of operating prisons, and heads of offices to ensure adherence to the prohibitions.

Violators of the new regulations regarding social media use will face administrative sanctions.

Catapang also ordered the procurement of more two-way radios as an alternative mode of communications within the facilities.

