PDEA-7 seizes P3.4M shabu hidden inside condoms

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) recovered P3.4 million worth of shabu that the drug suspect hid inside condoms.

PDEA-7 Public Information Officer Leah Albiar said the suspect, Jemmar Layaguin, 30, was the subject of a drug bust conducted inside a convenience story fronting the Cebu City South Bus Terminal this afternoon, March 15, 2019, and to the surprise of the operatives, they found him carrying around 500 grams of shabu that were stashed inside about four inflated condoms.

Layaguin tried to hide the shabu-filled condoms by wrapping them in pieces of carbon paper.

According to Albiar, this was their first time that the PDEA-7 recover shabu hidden inside condoms.

Albiar said they learned of Layaguin’s illegal drug activities from an informant and immediately placed him under surviellance.

Layaguin, a former salesboy of a store in Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City, denied he owned the drugs claiming it was just handed to him by an anti-drug agent before he was arrested, a claim that the operatives denied. /elb