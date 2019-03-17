Pagsangyaw 2021: Speakers urged to live by God’s words

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The members of the laity who will serve as speakers in their parishes starting March 24 are urged to live by their preachings.

This was the pronouncement of Fe Barino, chairperson of the Commission on the Laity of the Archdiocese of Cebu, during the launch of Pagsangyaw 2021, a movement to encourage the faithful to share their faith to their fellow Catholics.

The Pagsangyaw 2021 will entail trained members of the laity to speak in front of their fellow parishioners and share their reflections of the word of God and experiences of faith.

The speakers will be given time to make testimonials before the start of the Mass in their respective parishes. The time will vary in different parishes depending on the approved schedule of the parish priest.

“Isip magsasangyaw, dili gyud na sayon. Kinahanglan puy-an, dapat sa ila kinabuhi makita usab,” said Barino.

For this reason, the parish priests will be screening the speakers and they also has the option to tap other organizations such as the Defenders of the Faith to speak for their parish.

Barino hoped that through the Pagsangyaw, the lives of the community will change including the individual members and their families.

She also hoped that Pagsangyaw will encourage the faithful to be involved and speak out about the issues concerning the community.

“Kita gyong mga layco (laity) dapat maningkamot nga madungog atong mga pag-ampo aron masalikway kining mga dautan nga panghitabo sa atong palibot,” said Barino.

Barino also hoped for the cooperation and participation of the parishioners is this new endeavor of the Church.

The Pagsangyaw 2021 aims to boost the Catholic faith until 2021 when the Church will celebrate its 500th year presence in the Philippines. /elb