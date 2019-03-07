Expect neck and neck battle between USPF and USC in Naga Intercollegiate hoops finale

Cebu City, Philippines— The University of San Carlos (USC) and University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) will battle for the title of the Naga Intercollegiate Basketball tournament on Sunday night (March 17, 2019) in the City of Naga in Cebu.

The Panthers and Warriors collide in a winner-take-all finals at the Enan Chiong Activity Center at 7 p.m.

In the recent episode of CDN Sportstalk broadcast live from the Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu, coach Bong Abad of the Warriors and Coach Alan Cabatingan of the Panthers shared how they feel about facing each other’s team in the final game.

“Excited, because sa tanan namong na apilan nga mga tournament, first time nga naka abot mig finals,” said coach Abad, who steered the Warriors to a respectable third place finish in the past season of the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament.

Cabatingan, on the other hand, believes his team has worked hard to be where it is now.

“Kami sa USPF blessed kay mi,” said Cabatingan about the finals that won’t feature perennial Cesafi powerhouse University of the Visayas (UV).

The Green Lancers were ousted by the Panthers in the preliminaries.

In the interview, players’ RR Cauba and Mike Spencer Patalinghud of the Panthers were present together with the lone Warrior Kurt Trangea.

The players shared the same sentiments in their challenges while preparing for their finals game.

The players said that they struggled during practices because since it is off season, the school can not adjust their schedules for some practices.

But they still made it a point to do with what they have.

“Final game sa amoa gi hatang lang namo among best, I try my best nga everytime nga game we have to compete and make the best sa among dula.” said Coach Abad.

While Coach Cabatingan also encouraged his players “akong gi sturyaan akong mga players nga all out gyud mi karong Sunday.” /bmjo