A slightly cooler Sunday, expect light rains, says Pagasa-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines–It would be a good time to go out today, Sunday, March 17, as temperatures are expected to ease from heat with the forecasted rain.

Engineer Al Quiblat, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Sciences Association in Central Visayas (Pagasa-7), said this as he gave the forecast for today’s weather.

Quiblat said that the rains are not brought by the incoming tropical depression that is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility at around 11 a.m. today, March 17.

The tropical depression is currently at 1,505 kilometers east of Mindanao and is expected to landfall in East Mindanao on Monday, March 18.

Instead, the cloud formation that has brought rain to Cebu is a localized convective, or the natural rain formed through the evaporation of seawater. No other weather system is affecting Cebu’s weather at the moment.

“Wala pa nakaapekto ang tropical depression dinhi sa atoa. Localized ra ni nga pag-ulan,” said Quiblat.

Quiblat also said that the rain will be light to moderate and will come and go throughout the day.

Yet this light rain may ease the temperature that has been hovering over 31 to 32 degrees Celsius in the past days. The hottest day of the year was on March 10 when Pagasa-7 recorded 32 degrees Celsius.

Today, the temperature will move along 24 to 31 degrees Celsius peaking around noon. The heat index will also be slightly lower compared to the past days, which played along 37 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Quiblat said he was hoping that the rains would be steady today in order to replenish the water sources in the region.

He also reminded the public to prepare for the incoming tropical depression as although it may not pass through Visayas, it is still expected to affect the region./dbs