Rams log third win in Elite Basketball Club

Cebu City, Philippines— The Rams powered their way to their third straight win after beating the Panthers, 64-61, in the Elite Basketball Club Cebu City – Season 14 last Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Visayan Glass Gym in Guadalupe.

Gabe Dayanan and Harmsway Molina had 14 points each to lead the Rams while Winly Besin and Edward Saberon had 10 markers each to offset the 20-point performance of Panthers forward Jason Chan.

The loss dropped the Panthers to 1-2.

In the evening’s other game, the Hawks snatched their first win in three games with a 61-56 win over the Sharks. Former Cebu Institute of Technology-University guard Axel Rabaya paced the Hawks with 13 points.

THE SCORES

FIRST GAME

RAMS 64 – Dayanan 14, Molina 14, Besin 10, Saberon 10, Trangia 8, Micarandayo 6, Ruiz 2

PANTHERS 61 – Chan 20, Sanchez 13, Buot 10, Saavedra 7, Valencia 6, Salarda 5,

Quarter: 8-13, 28-34, 40-42, 64-61

SECOND HAME

HAWKS 61 – Rabaya 13, Truz 9, Lañojan 8, Tapdasan 6, Zarco 6, Delos Reyes 6, Arnado 3, Baylosis 3, Salazar 2, Aldave 2, Remoroza 2, Cannen 1

SHARKS 56 – Bulan 16, Ortega 15, Rosal 12, Malana 7, Labagala 4, Cabatino 2

Quarter: 15-16, 23-29, 36-40, 61-56. /bmjo