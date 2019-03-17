Bloody Sunday: Two dead, P214K suspected shabu seized in Talisay buy-bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A bloody Sunday morning greeted residents of Barangay San Isidro in Talisay City after two men were killed in a shootout with police officers conducting a buy-bust operation in the area.

Jesson Aniñon, the target of the operation; and Aldrich Deiparine, believed to be the cohort of Aniñon; were killed by police officers after they drew their guns and fired at the raiding police team, said PO3 Glenn Besande of the Talisay Police Station during an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital.

Besande said that they recovered 31.48 grams of suspected shabu from the rented house of the dead suspects.

He said based on the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), the confiscated suspected shabu had an estimated value of P214,064.

Read more: PDEA-7 busts a Talisay City drug den, arrests 4

According to Besande, investigation showed that an undercover police officer made the test buy on Aniñon at past midnight or 12:16 of Sunday, March 17.

He said, however, Aniñon suspected that the he was dealing with a police officer and went inside the house, leaving behind the undercover police officer.

The police officer, who also realized that his cover was blown, followed Aninon inside the house.

Besande said that the backup officers also followed their fellow officer inside and that was when Aniñon and Deiparine, who was also inside the house, allegedly pulled out their guns and fired at the police officers and missed.

The police officers fired back and killed the two drug suspects.

Aside from the suspected shabu, police also confiscated, two .38 caliber revolvers and drug paraphernalia inside the suspects’ rented apartment.

The owner of the rented house told police that he did not know who rented it since it was his grandson who dealt with them.

He also said he did not know Aldrich Deiparine and denied that he was a relative despite their having the same family names.

Barangay San Isidro Councilman Nerio Zafra said he believed the house owner’s statement denying knowing the suspects, who rented his house.

Zafra, however, said that with the latest incident he would propose a resolution at the Barangay Council for renters to be required to get a barangay clearance before they could rent a house in the barangay./dbs