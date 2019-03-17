Another drug bust in Cebu yields P3.4M shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A young man was caught today with about half a kilo of suspected shabu valued at P3.4 million in a buy bust operation in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Carl James dela Cerna, 20, was arrested after he sold drugs to a poseur buyer during the joint operation conducted past 2 p.m. today, March 17, 2019, by the Cebu City Police Office’s (CCPO) City Intelligence Branch (CIB), City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), City Force Mobile Company (CFMC) and the Labangon Police Precinct.

Superintendent Carlito Apilat, CIB chief, said they were led to Dela Cerna by another drug suspect caught in an earlier drug bust.

Dela Cerna, a resident of Sitio Kamanggahan in Barangay Labangon, claimed he was just a courier who was paid P3,000 every time he would deliver drugs to a designated peddler. He declined to say who was his source of the drugs.

The Labangon drug bust is the third major operation in Cebu over the last 24 hours.

Earlier, two drug suspects were killed in shootout with the police in Talisay City. Around P200,000 worth of drugs were recovered following the operation.

A separate operation in Lapu-Lapu City led to the arrest of a former soldier and the seizure of P1.3 million shabu. /elb

