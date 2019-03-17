Former PAF sergeant caught with P1.3M shabu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A former sergeant of the Philippine Air Force was caught on Sunday with P1.3 million shabu in a buy bust operation near the ferry wharf in Barangay Poblacion of this city on Mactan Island.

Marlou Pobadora, 59, who was separated from PAF after going on absence without leave (AWOL) in 2002, was caught together with a cohort identified as Elma V. Salido, 47, in an operation jointly conducted by the Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) Visayas (Special Operations Unit -5) led by Superintendent Glenn Mayam and Hope Dome Police (Precinct 3) of the Lapu Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO).

The two suspects were caught in possession of around 200 grams of the prohibited drug (crystal meth) that had a street value of P1.3 million, according to a report released by Mayam.

Pobadora, speaking to reporters, admitted his involvement in the illegal drugs trade but insisted he only acted as a courier for persons he did not name.

He said he was with the PAF for 18 years assigned to 220 Airlift Wing stationed at the Mactan Air Base but went on AWOL in 2002 after he was administratively charged for illegal possession of firearm.

He said he got enticed into engaging in the shabu trade because of the money it generated. Now, he said, he felt sorry for his five children, all of whom are government workers, who he said he knew would be embarassed by his arrest.

Salido, on the other hand, claimed she was new to drug peddling, claiming it was her husband, who is currently held at the Mandaue City Jail, who had asked her to deliver drugs to certain persons.

Both are now held at the detention facility of LLCPO’s Precinct 3.