24/7 Cebu City Public Library: The First Year – Moving forward

Moving forward

(Last of 3 parts)

Since the Cebu City Public Library (CCPL) was opened 24/7, students and young professionals have

flocked to the city government-run facility primarily to study for school tests and board examinations.

They do not keep track the number of library users who have successfully passed these exams and went on to become licensed professionals.

But one only needs to check the CCPL’s Freedom Wall to have a glimpse of how the library changed the lives of many individuals.

Testimonials on how the library served as their sanctuary during the long and arduous months of board review are written on neon-colored sticky notes.

Stephen Montero, who is now a doctor, is one them.

In his testimonial during the first anniversary program on March 9, 2019, Montero shared that studying in the library worked for him as it offered a free space and sells coffee at an affordable price.

He said it was the best alternative to coffee shops, which sells expensive coffee and can be noisy, and

study centers, which operates on limited hours and charges between P20 to P25 per hour.

CCPL does not discriminate. Ownership of a library card is not even a requirement for a person to be

able to enter the library.

Montero is a native of Valencia, Bukidnon and graduated from Xavier University-Ateneo De Cagayan. He moved to Cebu to study Medicine in Southwestern University.

Library Day

Apart from the anniversary of the library’s 24/7 operation, CCPL Chief Librarian Rosario “Ruth” Chua says Cebu City is also celebrating the 60th Public Library Day, along with other public libraries in the

Philippines.

“We have reasons to celebrate… why we should hold this special program. The CCPL lead the

transformation of public libraries n the country as we helped produce successful examinees and board,” she says.

“We transformed not only the community but also the culture and attitude of our library employees

because we never count the number of hours that we work… we usually work beyond the required

number of hours,” adds Chua.

For this year’s public library day, the National Library of the Philippines embraced the theme, “Public

Libraries Click When the Local Officials Lead,” a tribute to Mayor Osmeña for his move to open the

library 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Centennial

As CCPL turns 100 years old on April 13, Cebu City Councilor Margarita “Margot” Osmeña unveiled the plan to open extensions of the Cebu City Public Library (CCPL) in the barangays so students need not go to the library.

The Councilor says they kickstarted the opening of “study rooms” in Barangay Pardo last year.

“It is heartening and encouraging that the city library’s opening 24/7 provided opportunities to those

who really need it. We saw the needs of students for a quiet place to just read and rest,” she says.

She says that the CPL still needs many improvements for it provide better services to its clients.

“Help came even when we did not ask for it. Our stakeholders are integral part of what the library is

today,” says Councilor Osmeña.

“Much is yet to be done. We hope to expand it and make it more efficient. That will happen in due time, step by step,” she adds.

In her speech during the anniversary program, Councilor Osmeña emphasizes that a space for study and reading is a right, not a privilege.

“This is right that the city must respond and be responsible to serve you, to give to you,” she says.

This year, 2019, more upgrades and changes are expected at CCPL.

Chua says the library will offer dedicated services to the hearing-impaired sector and members of the

LGBTQIA (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual) community.

The library extension room on the second floor already has an electronic Braille section, which

addresses the needs of visually-impaired persons. It was launched on August 1, 2018 through

memorandum of understanding signed by the Cebu City Mayor’s Office, the CCPL and KGS Corporation.

Chua says CCPL will be on its way to become a state-of-the-art library with the implementation of a

modern and automated service with radio-frequency identification system (RFID).

Most importantly, it will continue to be a library that nurtures the dreams and hopes of the youth. /elb

