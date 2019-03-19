Australian traveller-blogger Groves eyes another Adventure Bag Day cleanup in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An international traveller and blogger made a move to take care of Mother Earth and successfully brought the movement here in Cebu.

Jackson Groves, an Australian traveller and blogger, told Cebu Daily News Digital in an interview, that he planned to do another Adventure Bag Day cleanup this year in another Cebu spot like the Sirao Peak in Barangay Sirao, Cebu City, or the Osmeña Peak in Dalaguete town in southern Cebu.

Groves made the first Adventure Bag Day cleanup in the Budlaan Falls last November 2018.

The Adventure Bag movement is a movement where people are encouraged to take any bag with them on their adventure and fill that bag with trash scattered around the area where they have their adventure and post it online with the hashtag #adventurebag.

This is the movement that Groves introduced to the world last year.

Adventure Bag made its first round of clean-up here in the Philippines last November 25, 2018, and luckily Cebu’s Budlaan Falls in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, was its first stop.

The Adventure Bag day in Cebu happened because of social media promotions and a little organizing with the help of Groves friends.

In Groves’ blog, the “Journey Era,” Filipinos have been constantly tagging their group the Adventure Bag Crew since the start of the movement.

Since Groves fell in love with Cebu and is now based in Moalboal, a southern town in Cebu, he decided to continue with the movement here in Cebu, and he was overwhelmed with the support of all the foreign travelers, bloggers and even local volunteers, who are his avid followers, who took part in the movement.

During the November 2018’s Budlaan Falls cleanup, Groves and 100 volunteers collected 35 bags of trash from the trail down to the Budlaan Falls in a day.

With this movement that he is advocating, Groves aims to invite people to change their mindset and to go in an adventure with care, showing nothing but concern for the environment./dbs