LTO-7 chief: New law involving rules on motorcycle plate numbers challenging to implement

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has admitted that it is very challenging for them to implement the Republic Act (R.A.) 11235 or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act.

The law was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte last March 8, 2019.

Under the law, LTO is mandated to issue bigger, readable and color-coded number plates.

Motorcycle vehicles also need to attach double plates, which will be installed in front and at the back of the motorcycle.

“Paggawas sa balaod, gi-simulate sa LTO, unsa kadak-a ang plaka nga maklaro sa 15 meters. Night time ha, dili day time. Laliman ka anang night time,” LTO-7 regional director Victor Caindec said.

Caindec said that the law intends to deter crimes and for authorities to easily identify motorcycle vehicles which were used in committing crimes.

The law, however, has earned negative comments from different motorcycle riding groups.

“In a democracy everyone is free to air their sentiments. Dili man sab na pwede nga imong pugngan ang tawo nga mosulti anang butanga kay iya manang katungod,” he said, adding that the agency’s position was to take different approach during the senate hearings of the said law.

He added that LTO will only implement the law and has nothing to do on formulating it.

“Unsay napirmahan sa presidente basi sa implementing rules and regulations, igo ra tang mopatuman ana,” he added.

The law also implements stiffer penalty against motorists who violates it. Violators will face a fine ranging from P20,000 to P100,000 and imprisonment of arresto mayor to prision correccional./dbs