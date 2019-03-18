Murder complaint filed against 17-year-old suspect in Christine Silawan killing

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu —The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI -7) and the family of Christine Lee Silawan filed a murder case at the Lapu-Lapu City Prosecutor’s Office against the 17-year-old boy, who was tagged as the primary suspect in the brutal killing of Silawan.

Silawan, 16, was the girl, who was found dead, a week ago, in a vacant lot in Barangay Bankal with her body half-naked and her face skinned to the bone.

Read more: NBI-7 to file case against 17-year-old suspect in Christine Lee Silawan murder

NBI-7 filed the murder complaint in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act (RA 10175) against the suspect, a minor.

Read more: Sinas: Suspect in Silawan slay nabbed by NBI, a person of interest in police probe

According to the parallel investigation conducted by NBI-7, the suspect was identified by “credible witnesses” as the last person seen alongside Silawan while walking towards the direction of the vacant lot where her body was found the next day.

The NBI also found that prior to the incident, the victim was exchanging chats with a certain Facebook user.

“There was a certain Facebook Account whom the victim was conversing. both of the parties agreed to meet at an unnamed church located in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-lapu City on March 10, 2019 at 6 in the evening. The only person whom the victim met was [the suspect],” a portion of the NBI-7’s affidavit read./dbs