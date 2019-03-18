Sinas: Suspect in Silawan slay nabbed by NBI, a person of interest in police probe

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, confirmed in a press briefing on Monday, March 18, that the suspect in the killing of 16-year-old, Christine Lee Silawan, who was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7), had been one of the persons of interest that they had been investigating in the case.

Read more: NBI-7 chief: Suspect in Christine Lee Silawan murder, 17-year-old boy, nabbed

Sinas said that the 17-year-old suspect was also one of those who appeared in the police investigations.

The NBI-7 also conducted their own parallel investigation, which led to the arrest of the teenager.

Read more: A ‘person of interest’ in Christine Lee Silawan’s killing arrested in Davao City for unrelated murder case

This suspect is unrelated to Jonas Bueno, the first person of interest in the Silawan slay who was nabbed in Davao City for another crime.

Sinas said he would be coordinating with the NBI-7 today to compare notes in the investigation. /dbs