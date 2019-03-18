NBI-7 to file case against 17-year-old suspect in Christine Lee Silawan murder

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will be filing charges against the 17-year-old suspect of the killing of Christine Silawan in Lapu-Lapu City.

Lawyer Antonio Pagatpat, deputy director for Regional Services Office of the NBI, said they will be filing the case at the Regional Trial Court in Lapu-Lapu City on Monday afternoon, March 18, 2019.

Pagatpat confirmed that NBI in Central Visayas (NBI-7) has taken custody the primary suspect for the killing of Silawan, who is allegedly her ex-boyfriend.

“In a moment we will be filing the appropriate charges before the City Prosecutor of Lapu-Lapu,” he said.

The suspect was caught in an operation in Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday night, March 16, 2019.

Lawyer Tomas Enrile, director of the NBI-7, affirmed that the 17-year-old boy was seen in a closed-circuit television (CCTV) together with Silawan in a subdivision in Maribago. /bmjo