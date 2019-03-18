Three Cebuanas, one Negrense make the cut to Binibining Pilipinas 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three Cebuanas made it to the Binibining Pilipinas 2019.

Samantha Lo, Ilene Astrid de Vera, and Gazini Christiana Ganados are officially part of the 40 candidates of the pageant that is slated to be held in June in Metro Manila.

Samantha Ashley Lo was Binibining Cebu Tourism 2017. She represented the Philippines in the Best Model of the World 2018 in Istanbul.

For Ilene Astrid de Vera, this will be her second national pageant. She was Mutya ng Pilipinas 2017. She represented the country in Miss Asia Pacific International 2017 and finished fourth runner-up.

Gazini Christiana Ganados was a Miss World Philippines 2014 finalist. Titles under her belt are Miss Cesafi 2016 and Miss Bohol 2017 first runner-up.

Malka Shaver from Dumaguete City, who was crowned as Miss Mandaue 2016, also made it to the official roster. She recently won Binibining Sibugay 2019 first runner-up. She also placed first runner-up in Miss Manila 2018, Binibining Cebu 2017 Top 12, and Miss Dumaguete 2014.

The list of candidates was released by Binibining Pilipinas’ official page tonight after the final screening was held at Kia Theater on March 18, Monday. /elb