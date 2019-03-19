Cebuano cager Steve Nash Enriquez back in NBTC National Finals, this time with NU Bullpups

Cebu City, Philippines — A year ago, crafty and speedy point guard Steve Nash Enriquez was a virtual unknown when he first arrived on the national scene, a 5-foot-6 guard from the University of the Visayas who had fuzzy hair and a quirky name taken from the former two-time NBA MVP.

A year later, Enriquez finds himself back in the Chooks-to-go/NBTC 2019 National Finals, this time donning the blue and gold of arguably the finest high school basketball team in all the land — the reigning UAAP champions National University Bullpups.

And according to Enriquez, the grandson of pioneering PBA player, Alfredo Enriquez, never did he think in a million years that so much would change in a year’s time.

“Siyempre wala sad ko ga expect nga ing-ani ako maabtan. Before I just worked hard and ihatag lang jud nako akong best every game and practice nya pinaagi sa tabang sa Ginoo, nahatagan kog chance nga makaduwa sa NU, which is usa sa akong dream school kaniadto,” shared the humble young man from Minglanilla.

Aside from being a UAAP champion, Enriquez took note of some differences in his game now compared to a year earlier.

“Akong pagka competitive, usa sad na, and then sa pag basa sa mga sitwasyon ako sad na improve pero I’m still learning everyday para muimprove pajud ko ba,” added Enriquez.

With Southwestern University-Phinma and the University of San Jose-Recoletos now the new kids on the block on what is the biggest stage of high school basketball, Enriquez had some words of advice for the NBTC first-timers.

“Akong matambag lang nila nga maningkamot lang jud everyday and enjoy every game nga ilang ma encounter ug ang importante sa tanan, ayaw jug kalimot ug ampo sa Ginoo. Pasalamat ta Niya kay tungod jud na Niya tanan natung nakab-ot nga achievements,” said the humble Cebuano.

As for playing inside the cavernous Mall of Asia Arena, under the bright lights, Enriquez also dished out some expert advice taken from last year’s experience, saying, “Stay composed lang jud. Hunahunaa nga sa Cebu ra ang duwa ba.”

USJ-R is set to battle the Sta. Clarita International School of Iloilo on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the MoA Arena. SWU-Phinma, meanwhile, will battle the Dolores National High School from Eastern Samar on the same day at 4:30 p.m. at the Palm Coast Marina court. /bmjo