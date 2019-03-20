Police verify child abduction report in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City police are looking into a report that a child was abducted in Barangay Mactan of the city at past 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

SPO1 Raymund Osmeña of Precinct 2 of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) told Cebu Daily News Digital by phone today that they received the report at 4:15 p.m. yesterday, March 19, regarding an alleged abduction of a 13-year-old boy.

According to Osmeña, the boy was walking along a road in the barangay when a white van stopped in front of him and someone from inside grabbed and forced the child into the vehicle.

The police were alerted of the alleged abduction by persons who claimed to have witnessed the incident, Osmeña said.

Investigators are still in the area to verify the report, he added. /elb