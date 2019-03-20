Cousins caught with P4 million shabu in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philipppines — Mark Ababa Mier and Virgo Pacubas Mier landed in a police detention cell shortly before midnight on Tuesday after they were caught with P4 million worth of drugs in a buy bust operation in Acacia Street, Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City.

The cousins were collared after they initially sold a medium pack of shabu worth P100,000 to a poseur buyer in a sting operation jointly conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit Group (DEG) Visayas (Special Operations Unit 5) and the Abellana Police Precinct of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Superintendent Glenn Mayam, DEG Visayas chief, they were able to seize a total of 600 grams of suspected shabu from the cousins, including the small packet sold to the poseur buyer, with a combined value of about P4 million.

Mayam said they were confirming reports that the two men were trusted cohorts of Mark Abellana, an alleged drug lord now imprisoned at the Cebu City Jail on drug-related charges and who is also listed as a high risk inmate by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology ( BJMP).

The cousins are now held at the detention cell of the Abellana Police pending the filing of charges against them./elb